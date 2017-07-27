Man accused of murdering Albuquerque homeowner to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering an Albuquerque homeowner will remain locked up.

Kristopher Marquez is accused of stabbing to death 60-year-old Max Moreno at his home near Sixth Street and I-40 a week ago.

Marquez appeared in District Court for a detention hearing where Judge Jacqueline Flores ruled he will be held without bond until trial.

Marquez was just released from prison in April for robbing a Roswell Family Dollar at knife point in 2015 and pulling a knife on his mom.

Prosecutors are also working to get his probation in that case revoked and send him back to prison for the eight years he faced but did not serve.