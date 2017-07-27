Local mentoring program for children needs volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Youth Development Mentoring Initiative (YDI) is in search of volunteer mentors to continue its work with disadvantaged children.

The YDI Mentoring Initiative is a mentoring program that has been serving approximately 20 schools in Bernalillo County since 1992.

The program recruits and trains volunteers to work with children between the ages of 6 and 12 years of age, who are in need of a positive and caring person in their lives.

They currently need 80 volunteers to maintain their program, and require only one hour per week. There are also community mentoring opportunities available for volunteers who are not free during the work day.

For more information, visit the YDI website.