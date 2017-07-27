Local improvisational singing group gears up for new show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cast members promote their new show Thursday with an improvisational song about a KRQE News 13 anchor.

Rumble Productions, Albuquerque’s only musical comedy company, has launched a new a cappella sketch comedy dinner show. “Don’t Pretend You’re Normal” runs Saturday, July 29 through Saturday, November 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50.

The show will include original sketches and songs, a three-and-a-half course dinner, and audience participation. As a demonstration of what audience members can expect, two performers conducted an impromptu song about their interviewing anchor, Adam.

For more information on the show, visit their website.