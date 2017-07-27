Lobo Football practice is underway for the fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – It’s a day that could not come fast enough for Lobo Football players. Practice for the 2017 campaign started Thursday.

The team is excited to build off of last year’s 9-win season that included a share of the Mountain West Mountain Division Title and New Mexico Bowl victory. Lobos running back Romell Jordan was especially eager to get back on the field, and so was receiver Delane Hart Johnson. Both players were not healthy enough to play last season.

A torn ACL kept Jordan sidelined. The news got worse for the former Cleveland High star when his mother passed away last September at only age 50.

All of that was on his mind at the completion of practice Thursday.

“You have the game taken from you last year. My mom passed last year,” said Jordan. “I got too much to prove, like can’t nobody stop me from my destiny.”

Delane Hart Johnson nearly lost his life in an automobile accident in his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennslyvania in May 2016. He was able to practice again in the spring, but fall camp means games are on the horizon and his excitement level is high.

“You got to make up for both years from last year and this year,” said Hart Johnson. “It’s like, you just got to be way more hungrier than the year before.”

The Lobos will open the season September 2, when they host Abilene Christian.