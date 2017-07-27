Let’s Get Cooking: Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Marc Quinones the Executive Chef of MAS Tapas y Vino, joined New Mexico Living to talk about his invitation to represent New Mexico at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans.

Each chef will prepare a dish that highlights the use of domestic seafood while interacting with a live audience, celebrity hosts and the Chef Ref. The dishes will be presented to a panel of nationally known judges and Marc plans to prepare a dish representing New Mexico with a New Mexican Flair.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living