Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: An active morning of scattered showers and thunderstorms for those within eastern and southern NM. These overnight showers will fade through late morning… only to re-develop this afternoon. Widespread to numerous showers will spread across New Mexico – top threats: heavy rain causing localized flooding, strong winds and frequent lightning. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of northern and central NM beginning 12PM (THU) through 6AM Friday. Heavy downpours and slow-moving thunderstorms have the potential to quickly fill low-lying areas, canyons, arroyos, etc. – be sure to steer clear of these problem-areas. Afternoon temperatures will be near seasonal averages in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

FRIDAY: Another day of active weather as more widespread storms and showers develop. Best storm coverage will lie across the northern 2/3rds of the state while the southeast corner battles incoming dry air. Like Thursday, flooding will be our top concern with any developed storm. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 80s across the Rio Grande Valley.