July 27th Morning Rush: Child shot in overnight shooting

1. A child in southwest Albuquerque is recovering in the hospital right now after being shot early this morning. Albuquerque Police say just after midnight near Bridge and Unser someone shot at a home striking the child in the back. The child was taken to the hospital where her condition is considered stable. No one else was hit.

2. A once-escaped inmate is back in custody according to New Mexico State Police. Authorities say they found Ryan Griffin early this morning, around 3:15 a-m, on Summer Shower Road which is near I-40 and Arroyo Vista.

3. An active morning of scattered showers and thunderstorms for those within eastern and southern NM. These overnight showers will fade through late morning…

4. A pro-soccer stadium could be coming to Albuquerque and would be home to the “Albuquerque Sol.” A new study is looking into possible locations. So far, top spots mentioned in the study include Lomas and Broadway, I-40 and 12th and The Rail Yards.

5. A local pizza chain is trying to help kids battling cancer by asking for your help. Dion’s is asking customers to donate toys and gift cards for the children’s cancer fund. The idea came from the general manager of a Rio Rancho location after his son was diagnosed with leukemia. You can drop off the donations at the main office on Jefferson through September.

The Morning Top Stories