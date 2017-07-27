Girl’s birthday ruined by brazen bike thief

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It was a bummer of a birthday for an Albuquerque girl all because of an all too common act.

The girl was eager to have a very exciting birthday and her first plan was to go ride her new bike but when she walked outside, she found her bicycle gone.

Her parents checked their surveillance video and found out exactly where it went.

A thief is seen just walking up in the middle of the night taking the bike.

Heather Marcellus, the girl’s mother, says it’s just sad that thieves feel so comfortable, “there’s been petty car thefts, people leaving their doors open but nothing that involved kids. Especially across the street from a school, that’s sad. “

Police say bicycles are a favorite for thieves. BikeIndex.com show hundreds of bike that have been stolen in the Albuquerque area.

