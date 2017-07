ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for your help tracking down a man who robbed an Albuquerque bank.

Authorities say the man robbed a Wells Fargo bank located at 1406 Bridge Blvd SW Wednesday and took off on a bicycle. Agents describe him as a white male in his 40’s or 50’s, around six feet tall, with a mustache and wearing a UNM Lobos hat.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 843-STOP.

The FBI could pay up to $1,000 as a reward.