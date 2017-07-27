Dozens of crawdads mysteriously show up in Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a sight beyond strange. Dozens upon dozens of crawdads popped up on an Albuquerque neighborhood street Thursday morning, nowhere near a source of water. The reason why remains a mystery.

On this stormy Thursday morning, Albert Valdez left his home on Wilmoore Drive SE for early mass. When he returned, he found a bizarre scene at the end of his driveway.

“As I got out of my truck, there was a crawdad walking down middle of the street,” Valdez said.

That’s right — a crayfish strolling along the freshly wet road.

“As I walked around, I saw crawdads walking all over the street,” Valdez explained.

So, he grabbed a bucket. That’s when his granddaughter and his great-granddaughters came over to visit.

“Mom said, ‘Why don’t you call him over,’ and I said, ‘Grandpa!’ and he said, ‘Come here!’ and I went to him and then I looked in the bucket and it was full of crawdads,” explained 9-year-old Jade Torres.

The crawdads seemed to mainly stay in puddles, although the water dried up as the morning went on. Valdez picked them up, one by one. But they kept appearing just as Valdez thought he had them all.

Jade and her sister — the brave young ladies — joined in with picking up the crawdads.

KRQE News 13 even helped search for the creatures. So did neighbors, who came out after finding some in their backyards.

Oddly, the crayfish only seemed to be between Southern and Kathryn on Wilmoore.

“How many do you think you guys have collected so far?” KRQE News 13’s Madeline Schmitt asked Jade.

“Well, my grandpa said 150 and I think that’s about right. We got a lot of them,” she replied.

Several, unfortunately, did not make it after they were squished by cars.

But as for the lucky dozens that did, they later found a new home in a drainage ditch near Tingley, where Valdez and his great-grandkids took the crawdads later Thursday morning.

“I really think they’re cute when you pick them up,” Jade said.

“You think they’re cute!?” KRQE News 13 asked.

“Yeah, I think they’re really cute with their big, black eyes.”

It was an adventurous, but certainly strange, day to remember at grandpa’s.

“I don’t know, they might have fallen out of the sky,” Valdez said.

So where did the come from? How did they get there? It’s a mystery.

There’s heavy, metal manholes on Wilmoore but otherwise no drains, ditches, ponds, lakes, arroyos or dams in the area.

KRQE News 13 called AMAFCA, ABCWUA, the City of Albuquerque and Game and Fish — all of which were puzzled by the discovery. If we receive any updates from these organizations, we will update this story.