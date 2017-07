LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – What do officials do with confiscated illegal fireworks? They destroy them, of course.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department seized more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.

Wednesday, more than $5,000 worth of fire crackers, Roman candles and other missile type rockets were piled into a pit and lit.

The entire show took less than 1 minute.