Disappearance of 115-year-old tortoise baffles Senior Living Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a mystery at one Albuquerque Senior Living Center.

Diablo is a 115-year-old Arizona Desert Tortoise that belongs to Millie Tjeltweed, a resident of Manzano Del Sol Village near Lomas and San Mateo.

She has had him and two other turtles for 35 years, but Diablo is missing. He was last seen Friday morning, nearly a week ago.

Residents have been searching everywhere for him.

“If you find him please call us and we’ll come get him or bring him back to us. He’s not a good pet for people who don’t know how to take care of him,” Millie Tjeltweed said.

Tjeltweed says Diablo’s mate, Delilah, who is about 90, has been acting strange since his disappearance. She says it’s clear she misses her companion.

