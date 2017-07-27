Deputies exchange gun fire with man east of Roswell Wednesday

CHAVEZ COUNTY, NM (KRQE) – There are new details emerging on what led to an exchange of gunfire between police and a suspect in Chaves County Wednesday evening.

The Chaves County Sheriff Office, said on their Facebook page, that two deputies, went to investigate a suspicious person near a rest area on highway 380, about 40 miles east of Roswell.

When one of the deputies tried to contact the man, he walked past them, refused to talk then pulled out a handgun firing several shots in the deputies’ direction as they took cover behind their vehicle.

The deputies returned fire as the man ran off into nearby sand dunes. Officials say the man was found and arrested more than three hours later.

No one was hurt and the suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

