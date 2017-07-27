Daycare workers accused in hot car death to remain in jail

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two daycare workers accused of the hot car death of one child and critically injuring another remain behind bars.

Sandi Taylor and her mother, Mary, waived their first appearance in court Thursday.

The pair told police they took 12 kids to the park for lunch Tuesday.

When they got back to the home they put the children down for a nap, but it wasn’t until nearly two hours later that Sandi went out to the vehicle to get something and found 2-year-old Aubrianna Loya and 1-year-old Maliyah Jones unresponsive. 

Jones died at the ER and Loya was transported to Lubbock for further treatment.

The Taylors were arrested on child abuse charges. A bond has not been set.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses for Jones.

