Cultural Atlas: Mission to Mars

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is conducting field geology… 33.9 million miles away.

The martian rover, “Opportunity”, has been on a fact-finding mission for 13 years, giving NASA and an exclusive group of scientists a steady flow of information on the Red Planet.

One of those scientists is Dr. Larry Crumpler.

Crumpler is one of only two scientists in the U.S. based out of a museum, giving daily instructions to the vehicle on Mars. Primary duties include panoramic photography, geology and topographic mapping of the planet.

With daily updates on the mission, museum visitors have a unique opportunity of getting first-look details of the rover’s progress through an updated monitor just outside of the planetarium, maintained by Dr. Crumpler.

For more information on the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, head over to www.NMNaturalHistory.org.