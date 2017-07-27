CNM hopes to raise $20M through ‘Step Up’ fundraising campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is fundraising, seeking $20 million in the next three years.

Officials say money raised through its “Step Up” campaign will support initiatives focused on getting more students to graduate, helping students find work and helping local businesses create jobs.

“Just a year ago, CNM was not incubating any businesses. Today, we are incubating six businesses that are growing in this economy,” said Samantha Sengel with CNM.

CNM has already raised nearly $11 million. The $20 million goal is believed to be the largest fundraising campaign in the country for a community college.