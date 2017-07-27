Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Flash Flood Watches continue for most of central and northeastern New Mexico. The chance for heavy rain will be there this afternoon and into the evening. There’s a lot of moisture in place, but to start cool temps & clouds are keeping thunderstorm development at minimum for now. That could change however later this afternoon and into the evening.

Storm chances will shift farther west for Friday with less storm action on Saturday. Then another cold front could bring better storm chances to central and northern New Mexico by Sunday.