Child in stable condition after shots fired at southwest Albuquerque home

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Police say a child’s condition is in stable after being hit by a bullet during an overnight shooting.

Police say it began with a call about multiple shots being fired into a southwest Albuquerque home. When officers responded to the 500 block of Whispering St. SW just after midnight, they say someone had fired multiple shots at a home. One of the bullets that went into the house hit the child.

The child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and is expected to be okay.

Police say no one else was hit.

Authorities are searching for who ever fired the shots and are on the lookout for a white two door vehicle seen leaving the area. They say it does not appear to be a drive-by shooting.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s