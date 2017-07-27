Child in stable condition after shots fired at southwest Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a child’s condition is in stable after being hit by a bullet during an overnight shooting.

Police say it began with a call about multiple shots being fired into a southwest Albuquerque home. When officers responded to the 500 block of Whispering St. SW just after midnight, they say someone had fired multiple shots at a home. One of the bullets that went into the house hit the child.

The child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and is expected to be okay.

Police say no one else was hit.

Authorities are searching for who ever fired the shots and are on the lookout for a white two door vehicle seen leaving the area. They say it does not appear to be a drive-by shooting.