Caught: Escape inmate back behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – An inmate is back behind bars, after being mistakenly released from jail Wednesday.

State police found Ryan Griffin at around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on Summer Shower Road, near I40 and Arroyo Vista.

A neighbor tells KRQE the homeowner wasn’t there at the time, “I was in my house with my kids, worried about my kids” he said adding, “…this is a quiet neighborhood, it’s kinda weird to see something like this happen here.”

Police say Griffin was released from Sandoval County Jail Wednesday afternoon after pretending to be another inmate who was set to be released.

Sandoval County Deputies tell us Griffin was in jail on drug and stolen property charges.

Griffin has a long rap sheet for burglary and credit card theft charges. He also escaped from jail back in 2008 and we’ve learned he was also mistakenly released from Colfax County earlier this year, when he should have instead been returned to the Metropolitan Detention Center.

This is the second escape at the Sandoval County Jail since May, when two inmates got out through a rec yard fence. Back then, the jail said it planned to make changes to make sure incidents like this could be prevented.