Bernalillo County breaks ground on new 17,000 sq ft animal shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – After using city resources for years, Bernalillo County is building a brand new, very large animal shelter.

County officials broke ground Thursday morning on the shelter south of the Sunport, west of I25 near 2nd and Rio Bravo.

The building is a first for the county which only has one small shelter and contracts with the city of Albuquerque and out of town shelters to house its animals.

The shelter will be just a little over 17,000 square feet with space for 120 dogs, 67 cats and additional space for large animals.

They will also have specialty veterinary care at the new facility.

