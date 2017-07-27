All-abilities playground in Albuquerque encourages friendship and inclusion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Children with and without disabilities are encouraged to play and learn together at a new inclusive park.

Daniel Webster Play Club is a new all-abilities playground that will bring kids with disabilities together with other children once a month to play and make new friendships. There will be quiet zones for children with autism, a concrete ramp for wheelchairs to have access to the top of the playground, and much more. The cost is free.

For more information on the park or the play dates, visit the Daniel Webster website.