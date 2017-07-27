Albuquerque groomer loses family pet, offers reward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s every pet owner’s nightmare — losing a dog or cat.

But imagine if someone else lost your pet. That is exactly what happened to one Albuquerque local, when a day at the groomer’s took an awful turn.

Thursday marks one week since the family lost their best friend, after their new groomer told them he escaped through the front door. Now, both the family and the groomer are trying desperately to find him.

“I just want him to be safe and I just want him to come home,” Tina Anaya Winslow said.

Anaya Winslow says her house hasn’t felt like home since her Rottweiler mix, Lucky, went missing.

“Lucky was…Lucky was the one who would take care of me,” she said. “I feel safe with him.”

Anaya Winslow fights her tears.

“He’s my buddy. We used to run together all the time and he’s been taking care of the boys. He follows them around everywhere,” she said.

July 20 started out like any other.

Anaya Winslow was trying out a new groomer– Pets R Us on Coors.

Lucky was a little skittish when she dropped him off, but she thought little of it.

“We always tell the parents, ‘just go, they’ll be fine,’ so I had to tell myself, ‘just go, he’ll be fine,'” Anaya Winslow explained.

Yet, when Anaya Winslow arrived to pick up her pup, he was not fine. Instead, Lucky was gone.

“They said they’re out looking for him because he had escaped,” Anaya Winslow said.

Adrenaline pushed her out the door. Anaya Winslow could only think of one thing.

“Get in the car and go find him,” she said.

Alex Campbell owns Pets R Us.

“I feel awful. I have pets of my own. I can’t imagine. I never thought anything like this could happen and I am so sorry about this,” Campbell said.

Campbell says he was not there when Lucky got loose, but tells KRQE News 13 a child had opened the door to the grooming area and Lucky got away through the front door.

“We’ve never had any animals escape like this,” said Campbell, who has been in business three years.

Now, he and Anaya Winslow have teamed up to track Lucky down, from flyers to Facebook.

“We’re going to do everything we can to fix it and we’re not going to stop looking,” said Campbell.

Yet, Anaya Winslow says it is hard not to fault them.

“It’s my dog. If it gets lost, I’d want it to be my fault that he got lost, not somebody else’s. It was preventable,” she said. “He’s a good dog.”

Anaya Winslow just has one thing on her mind.

“I want him back,” she said.

Campbell is offering a $500 reward for Lucky’s return and Anaya Winslow says she’ll match that for a total of $1,000.

They say Lucky was last seen heading westbound on Sage.

Campbell says he’s since put a latch on the door to the grooming area so this never happens again.

If you see Lucky, you’re asked not to approach him. Instead, Anaya Winslow asks you call her at (505) 440- 4088.