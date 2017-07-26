Wheels aren’t turning at the Rail Yards as fast as the City hoped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Broken windows, graffiti, and no trespassing signs are all you can find at the Albuquerque Rail Yards. The historic site shows little progress for the place the City had such high hopes for.

“It’s been many, many years and we haven’t seen much happen over on the site,” said Gilbert Montano, the Chief of Staff for the City of Albuquerque.

The city bought the Rail Yards property in 2007, and the master plans were revealed in 2014. The plans show housing, shopping, an amphitheater and so much more. The city said they went to the developer for answers as to where the project was going.

“Frankly, there’s frustration amongst our office for the amount of work and the momentum that has been carried out,” said Montano.

He said the Albuquerque Development Commission has had enough, and last week, took action on Samitaur, the developer.

“They’re on notice for the next two years to every three months, come and give a provided update accordingly,” said Montano.

The Rail Yards Market is one success on the property, but it’s only open on Sundays. Any other day of the week, the property is gated up, not open to the public.

A group of volunteers with The New Mexico Steam and Locomotive Railroad Historical Society has been working to refurbish a historic steam engine. It was built in 1944 and the group has hopes it will to be a part of the Rail Yards, housed at a future museum in the plans.

“It’s not just gonna be a hanger queen, we actually plan to run excursions,” said Rick Kirby, the Chief Mechanical Officer for the group.

It’s taken 17 years to restore the steam engine to where it is today, and in a year’s time they think it will be up and running to hit the tracks. It’s currently housed in a small area on Eighth Street.

“If we had the steam locomotive out there in a place where they can view it and see it, it would be a lot bigger attraction then what it would be where it’s sitting right now,” said Kirby.

But with little to no movement at the Rail Yards, the crew doesn’t know if they’ll ever get there.

“I don’t know what the future’s gonna hold down there, the way I see it for the foreseeable future, this is going to be our home,” said Kirby.

Montano said if in a year the developer doesn’t come up with a proposal to resolve some of the issues they’re having, the City could terminate the contract. He said if that happens they would have to start from scratch, and likely create new master plans.