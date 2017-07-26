US Interior Secretary visits New Mexico for monument review

Ryan Zinke
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks at the Interior Department in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, after signing an order lifting a moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands and a related order on coal royalties. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Ryan Zinke, US Interior Secretary, is set to visit two New Mexico monuments under review by the federal government.

On Thursday Zinke will visit the the Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument and will hold a public meeting at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Zinke, is deciding whether to shrink the land, get rid of the designation, or leave it alone.

He will also visit the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument near Taos which is also under review and will meet with the Mescalero Apache, Fort Sill Tribe, and Friends of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks.

