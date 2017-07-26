US Interior Secretary visits New Mexico for monument review

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Ryan Zinke, US Interior Secretary, is set to visit two New Mexico monuments under review by the federal government.

On Thursday Zinke will visit the the Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument and will hold a public meeting at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Zinke, is deciding whether to shrink the land, get rid of the designation, or leave it alone.

He will also visit the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument near Taos which is also under review and will meet with the Mescalero Apache, Fort Sill Tribe, and Friends of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks.