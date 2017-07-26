This week: Albuquerque is filled with bugs, champagne, and bike tours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –– July wraps up with some fun and unique events in the Duke City.

The end of July has something for everyone, including the following events:

The Edgewood Arts & Music Festival is an annual concert series featuring Bluegrass, Western Swing, Irish music, and more. The event will take place at the Wildlife West Nature Park on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. Girl’s Night In At St. James Tearoom will offer an opportunity for ladies to don their wedding or bridesmaid dresses again, while enjoying refreshments and learning about iconic wedding dresses throughout history. The event takes place Thursday, July 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. With a catalog of over 60 albums, sales beyond 30 million worldwide and their beloved classic American rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama” having over two million downloaded ringtones, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remains a cultural icon that appeals to all generations. They play the Route 66 Casino Hotel on Friday, July 28 at 8 pm. Bugarium Behind-the-Scenes Tour. Come face to antennae with some of the world’s most misunderstood (and most fascinating) animals with a BioPark entomologist on Saturday, July 29 at 10 am. Gruet Winery Tour. Gruet Winery has been producing award-winning Methode Champenoise sparkling wines from it’s ABQ winery for more than 25 years. A family winemaking tradition brought straight from their native Bethon, France, learn the Gruet family’s history and discover the unique process involved in Champagne-style winemaking on Saturday, July 29 at 2 pm. Tablao After Dark features Sevillian inspired cocktails, DJ’s and a mix of Flamenco Pop and Latin music in the city. Saturday, July 29 from 10 pm to 1:30 am. Daily Bosque River Bike Tour offers for a memorable journey through some of Albuquerque’s most majestic scenery. This two-hour ride showcases beautiful scenery, flora, and fauna, as our professional tour guides identify the many historic and significant landmarks along the trail. Available every day from 10 am to 12 pm.

