SWAT called out to NW Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) -Albuquerque Police are currently on a call in the area of Tyron AV. NW and Carlton ST. NW where an individual was shot in the stomach.

Police originally responded to a call where an individual was lying in a yard moaning.

When Officers arrived on scene, they found the individual had been shot in the abdomen.

Rescue was called to the scene and transported the individual to the hospital where they are currently in critical condition.

The individual who was shot was able to give the name of the subject who shot them and that subject is refusing to exit the house they are in.

Officers are continuing to give that subject commands to exit the house but the subject is refusing.

This call has been deemed a full SWAT call out.

Police are asking public to avoid this area.

2nd St. between Pleasant and Tyron is shut down as well as Carlton between Griegos and Pleasant.