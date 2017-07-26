Store owner speaks out after man threatened to kill clerk and 10-year-old girl

SAN JOSE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned the man involved in a shootout with police on I-25 Tuesday during a long chase had been on a crime spree through over the last eight days, carjacking and stealing five cars.

His last victims would be the owner and employees of a small store along I-25 north of Santa Fe, who thought they were going to die.

When Glenn Post heard screaming in his store, he figured it was just a typical fight going on. Then he walked into Lane Reed holding up his clerk and her 10-year-old granddaughter.

Pose said Reed forced them on their hands and knees and was making threats.

“That’s what it looked like and that’s what my employees told me. She thought he was going to kill them,” said Post.

The owner of the Pecos River Station said when Reed saw a gun in Post’s pocket, he took that too. He then took off in Post’s Dodge pickup truck.

“I didn’t have any clue that at the end of this if I was going to be alive or dead. My main concern was getting him off my property as soon as possible,” said Post.

That truck would end up with at least a dozen bullet holes in it after police said Reed started a shootout with them during a chase on I-25 North of Bernalillo.

“It was just a relief. I wish they’d killed him. He terrorized a 10-year-old girl and her grandmother. People like that don’t deserve to live,” said Post.

No one was hurt during the shootout. According to arrest warrants Reed started his crime spree on July 16 in Bentbrook, Texas with a carjacking. Two days later on July 18, he’s accused of carjacking two people within five minutes of each other at Fort Worth gas station, then headed on down I-25 to New Mexico.

Reed has waived extradition, which means he’ll face charges in Texas first.