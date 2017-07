ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting east of Roswell.

NMSP says the suspect is in custody following a shootout with the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office. There are no reported injuries.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates.

