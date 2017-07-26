State environment department still testing Artesia water

ARTESIA, NM (KRQE) – Precautionary measures are still being taken in Artesia, despite residents, no longer being forced to boil their water

Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli bacteria, was found in city water more than a week ago. The boil-water for E. coli notice was lifted on Monday, but according to the state environment department, they are still testing this time for lead.

Officials say chlorine used to treat the water could cause poisonous levels of lead to leech into the system. They say it would come from older pipes made of lead however, officials say the chance of lead being found is very small, and it’s just a precautionary measure.

Officials say they will continue to monitor and test the water just in case.

