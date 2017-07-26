Santa Fe City Council votes against new ranked-choice voting system

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They voted for it to go into effect more than seven years ago, but Santa Fe residents are still waiting for their new ranked-voting system.

In city council Wednesday night, people debated whether it can be ready to use for the first time in Santa Fe’s mayoral election in March next year.

They voted 6 to 3 against using the new system for the upcoming mayoral election. It’s a big election because that’s when the Santa Fe mayor will become a full time job with a $110,000 salary.

Supporters of the new system say it will make sure every vote counts.

“If your favorite candidate is eliminated because they got the least amount of votes in the first round, your second choice candidate counts as your vote, so you don’t ever have to feel like you wasted a vote,” said Maria Perez, Director of Fair Vote New Mexico.

Lots of people showed up to speak at the Santa Fe City Council meeting Wednesday night. Instead of just voting for one candidate, voters would rank them, choosing their first, second and third picks so they can have “instant run-offs.”

Santa Fe residents voted for that system to go into effect in 2010, but the city has been waiting for the voting machines that can count ranked votes.

Now, they have them, but critics are concerned that there’s enough time to properly test and certify the equipment and educate voters on how it all works before the election in March next year.

“I want you to be mindful of your city clerk. She will not state this, but I will. It takes time to run an election, we are governed by laws. We have to do things right,” said Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar.

The mayor elected in the March 2018 election will make a salary of $110,000. That’s compared to the current mayor who is part-time, making just under $30,000.

Councilors voted last month to delay ranked-choice voting before bringing it back up for discussion Wednesday night.