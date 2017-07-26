Prosecutors hope to get murder suspect’s probation revoked

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are working to revoke the probation of a man accused of murdering an Albuquerque homeowner to make sure he stays locked up pending trial.

Kristopher Marquez is accused of stabbing Max Moreno to death last week in Albuquerque during a break-in. Marquez was released from prison weeks earlier after serving a two year sentence for stabbing his mother and threatening a store clerk with a knife, then stealing a tip jar in Roswell.

His probation officer says he failed to check in and was found to be on meth. Prosecutors are now working to get his probation revoked and send him back to prison.

Because the eight years he faced in the original crime was handed down as a suspended sentence, that time can be re-instated if an offender breaks the rules.

