LAS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old hiker has died after losing his footing in the White Rock Canyon in northern New Mexico.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports that Trevor Matuszak of Los Alamos died Sunday while hiking with two friends in an area known as Hell’s Hole.

According to friends, Matuszak lost his footing in a steep portion of Hell’s Hole and fell into the canyon.

Rescue crews were able to reach Matuszak, but they ruled he apparently had died of his injuries in the fall.