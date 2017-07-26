PARCC: Larger New Mexico high schools continue to struggle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New results show many high schools in New Mexico’s four largest cities continue to struggle with upper-level math and reading tests.

An analysis by The Associated Press of data released this week on PARCC tests showed a majority of high school students in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe combined didn’t score proficient or better in math and reading in 2017.

And while some high schools in the four cities have proficiency rates above the state average, others have meager rates.

At Highland High School in Albuquerque, for example, only 20 percent of 11th graders tested proficient in reading.

Rio Rancho high schools had some of the best 11th-grade reading scores in the state, but around 75 percent still didn’t test proficient in Geometry and Algebra II.