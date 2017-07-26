Officers named in Santa Fe officer-involved shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — Santa Fe police say a man who was shot by an officer at an apartment complex had thrown homemade explosives at officers and stabbed a social worker during a standoff. Officer Luke Wakefield and Officer Jeremy Bisagna both fired their weapons, ultimately killing 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez.

Lt. Elizabeth Armijo said in a written statement Benavidez had recently been evicted from apartment complex he broke into on Wednesday. Officers had been negotiating with Benavidez before he threw the explosives. Armijo says two SWAT officers shot Benavidez after they entered the apartment to arrest him.

Benavidez and the caseworker were taken to the hospital, where Benavidez died. The caseworker was later released.

Wakefield has been with SFPD since 2014 and Bisagna since 2007. Santa Fe Police Department Spokesman Greg Gurule says five officers have been placed on leave.

Related Coverage

The Associated Press contributed to this story