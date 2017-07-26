North destroys South in 36-0 in Class 5A/6A All Star Football Game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The North got on the board with about 2:30 left in the first quarter when Nic Little found Ryan Moore waiting in the end zone from 18 yards out. The PAT was not good, but the North already had enough on the board to win the game. A stout defense kept the South out of the end zone the first quarter and the rest of the game.

South quarterback Drew Ortiz, who is headed to UTEP as a walk on, had a few exciting runs, but the former St. Pius star never got a chance to break the plane into the end zone. The North went to work on a second touchdown just as soon as they got the ball in the second quarter.

Volcano Vista’s Dillon Gassoway engineered a drive that took his team into the red zone. Rio Rancho’s Josh Foley said before the game that he was anxious to see how his hard work with his new team, New Mexico State, would translate on the field in the game.

He gave the crowd at Nusenda Community Stadium a sample when he completed what Gassoway had started. Foley found bounced outside and zipped into the endzone for the second touchdown of the night. It made the score 13-0.

The North added another touchdown before the halftime horn. Little tossed his second touchdown pass of the night to Cleveland’s Daniel Johnson. The North took a 20-0 lead into the break and added 16 points in the second half for the 36-0 lopsided victory.