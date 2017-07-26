New Mexico’s AG cracking down on Medicaid fraud, elder abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has unveiled new public service announcements designed to crack down on statewide Medicaid fraud and elder abuse.

The AG’s Office announced Wednesday that Balderas plans to contact state agencies and Medicaid providers regarding the new initiative and asking for the partnership of both the providers and agencies in the new initiative.

Balderas also will be reaching out to the community for information through two new public service announcements.

He says the new commercials will help New Mexicans better identify and report Medicaid fraud, and neglect and abuse in facilities.

Approximately 40 percent of New Mexicans access Medicaid benefits and Medicaid dollars pay for seven in 10 babies born in the state.