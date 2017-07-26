New interactive map shows economic growth along ART route

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new interactive map allows the public to track economic growth along the Albuquerque Rapid Transit route.

The “ART Development Map” shows where building permits have been issued along the Central corridor over the last few years.

The city says the map shows a bump in development since 2014, when funding was approved for the now controversial new bus system.

It says the total value of the project along the corridor jumped from about $70 million a year to about $90 million.

To check out the map, click here.

