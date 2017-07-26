New card will allow for easier access to film, television jobs for New Mexicans

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – The state has announced a way to make it easier for New Mexicans to be hired in the film industry.

The New Mexico Film Office and New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, will start issuing film residency cards to ease the hiring process for New Mexico residents, and save time and effort for production companies.

New Mexico film industry residents will be issued a card (valid for one year), which can be presented to productions at the time of hiring or casting. The card will have all the information necessary for production companies to hire residents.

For more information on how to apply visit: www.tax.newmexico.gov