New card will allow for easier access to film, television jobs for New Mexicans

By Published:

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – The state has announced a way to make it easier for New Mexicans to be hired in the film industry.

The New Mexico Film Office and New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, will start issuing film residency cards to ease the hiring process for New Mexico residents, and save time and effort for production companies.

New Mexico film industry residents will be issued a card (valid for one year), which can be presented to productions at the time of hiring or casting. The card will have all the information necessary for production companies to hire residents.

For more information on how to apply visit: www.tax.newmexico.gov

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s