A wet cold front continues to juice up the atmosphere and increase our chance of showers through the next couple days. The best chance for flooding rain will be across the Northeast tonight and early Thursday. Widespread storms Thursday afternoon should affect central sections of the state. The chance for showers continues on Friday before drier air comes in for the weekend.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event