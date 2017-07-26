Lawsuit asks why Moriarty coach accused of rape wasn’t arrested earlier

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Moriarty Police Department.

Former high school football coach Damian Hyatt is accused of raping a disabled girl in 2011 when he was a student at Moriarty High School.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday asks why Officer Susan Encinas didn’t arrest Hyatt and failed to investigate other rape claims against him.

The suit says because the officer never followed up on the investigation, Hyatt was able to get hired as an assistant football coach, giving him access to other alleged victims.