Lawsuit asks why Moriarty coach accused of rape wasn’t arrested earlier

By Published:
courtroom-stock

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Moriarty Police Department.

Former high school football coach Damian Hyatt is accused of raping a disabled girl in 2011 when he was a student at Moriarty High School.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday asks why Officer Susan Encinas didn’t arrest Hyatt and failed to investigate other rape claims against him.

The suit says because the officer never followed up on the investigation, Hyatt was able to get hired as an assistant football coach, giving him access to other alleged victims.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s