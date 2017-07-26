Kristen’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon highs will warm into the 80s and 90s – most of us near to even above average for this time of year. In general, high pressure siting overhead will keep us slightly warmer and drier than previous days, however, we’ll still have enough moisture to fire off a handful of storms. Spotty to scattered storms will re-develop this afternoon, favoring western/northern NM (specifically, the high country). Top threat: heavy rain causing localized flooding. A cold front will start edging in over the Northeast Plains tonight… increasing rain chances as it shifts south and west over the next 24 hours.

THURSDAY: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will fill in behind the mentioned cold front. This front will bring in a huge boost in moisture along with more lift, increasing the threat of flash flooding with any developed storm. Please make sure to stay weather aware as these slow-moving thunderstorms have great potential to produce heavy rain. Afternoon highs will drop a few to several degrees… expect more 70s and 80s across central and eastern NM.

FRIDAY: Widespread storms and showers will continue as plenty of moisture sits over New Mexico. Be sure to keep that umbrella on stand-by! Afternoon highs will warm back into the 70s, 80s and 90s statewide.