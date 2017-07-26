July 27th Morning Rush: New details in Algodones officer-involved shooting

1. New details in the officer-involved shooting that led to I-25 being shut down for hours Tuesday. Police say Lane Reed, of Texas, pointed a gun at a child and robbed a clerk at the Pecos River Gas Station between Santa Fe and Las Vegas then stole the owner’s truck and gun. Deputies and state police chased Reed along the interstate as Reed started a shootout. No one was hurt and according to state police, Reed had numerous felony warrants across the country for crimes like robbery and vehicle theft.

See the Full Story: Algodones suspect wanted to “go out with a bang”

2. New details in the arrest of Mark Redwine, the father, accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan. Dylan disappeared in November 2012 the day after he arrived in Bayfield, Colorado, east of Durango for a court-ordered visit with his dad.

See the Full Story: New details revealed in case against Dylan Redwine’s father

3. Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Watch the Full Forecast: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. DOT is making plans to replace a road sign that is causing a lot of confusion over central avenue. It says I40 north along I25, directing drivers to turn left to get onto northbound I40 though I40 doesn’t span north and south, I25 does.

See the Full Story: DOT directs drivers to imaginary interstate

5. A 10-year-old from Roswell is waking up a world champion, this morning. Kolby Sanchez travels all over New Mexico and Texas, and more recently, competed in the disc golf world championships in Illinois with 600 participants. Kolby beat out eight other people in his division and won.

See the Full Story: New Mexico boy wins Disc Golf World Championship

Metro Traffic Alert

A serious crash has the right land closed of I40 eastbound at the Big-I. If you can avoid that area or expect delays.