It’s a test, only a test: NM Guard to practice response to 7.0 earthquake

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – It’s a test, only a test. From August 3 – August 10, 2017 state, local, tribal and federal partners will be participating in drill that will simulate a coordinated response to a 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

The Lamy Train Station (Lamy, NM) will be ground zero for the “Vigilant Guard Exercise” next week in hopes to further improve relationships and coordination with first responders, community groups and others.

The simulated mock emergencies will allow the New Mexico National Guard and organizers to test and evaluate response capabilities needed in case of a disaster – such as the simulated earthquake – or other emergencies like wildfires and floods. Some of these capabilities include communications, search and rescue, food and water distribution, and others.

Portions of the exercise will also simulate emergencies such as hazardous material response, search and rescue, and other events that could come with a potential disaster such as a train derailment and chemical spill.

The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the New Mexico National Guard, state, local and tribal agencies will be assisted in the exercise by National Guard units from Ohio, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

 

