In The County: Bosque Chile Festival

Catherine Lopez, Communications Specialist from Bernalillo County and Phil Apodaca, owner of Phil’s Gourmet Sauces, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Bosque Chile Festival.

The festival is a celebration of food, art, and culture on the Rio Grande. You can see entertainment, kids’ activities, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, an amateur salsa competition, agricultural workshops, chef demonstrations and more on Saturday, August 19th from 10 am to 7 pm at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living