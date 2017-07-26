How could Obamacare repeal affect New Mexicans? National experts weigh-in

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – While U.S. lawmakers continue battling it out in Washington, New Mexico is getting prepared. Turns out, New Mexico may be ahead of the game when it comes to health care, no matter what happens in D.C.

Since President Donald Trump took office, it’s been a back and forth battle on Capitol Hill over health care, which can cause concern for the more than 54,000 New Mexico residents who rely on the Health Insurance Exchange.

BeWellNM, which serves as New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange, does not want to speculate how this could affect New Mexicans however, there are lining up health care experts to brief the public on different scenarios.

Joel Ario was the first Director of the Office of Health Insurance Exchange during the Obama Administration. He believes what’s being discussed in Washington could affect lower income and older residents but younger New Mexicans may actually benefit.

“Some of the states frankly won’t be in very good shape at that point because they haven’t done a lot. They’ve been passive participants in Obamacare. The states like New Mexico that have stepped up from the beginning and created their own state base exchange and developed citizen outreach programs,” said Ario.

Ario added New Mexico’s bipartisan approach to complex issues puts it into a better position than other states if the need arises to adapt its current insurance service model. He does believe however that we’re going to see gridlock in Washington and that means more responsibility will fall back on the states.

More national experts are scheduled to visit New Mexico to provide unique updates about the ACA and healthcare delivery in the U.S.

We reached out to Governor’s office for a comment but did not hear back by air time.