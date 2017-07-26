Holloman Air Force Base, firm looking to hire 638 fighter jet mechanics

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Holloman Air Force Base and engineering firm AECOM are hosting a hiring event to fill 638 fighter jets maintenance jobs.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports the workers will maintain two F-16 squadrons from the base in southern New Mexico.

AECOM, who was awarded the contract to maintain the planes, is looking to hire experienced fighter aircraft mechanics. Candidates with prior F-16 experience are highly preferred but candidates with any fighter experience will be considered for employment.

AECOM Senior Technical Recruiter Scott Cain says if the firm can hire about 100 people it would be a great start for its aircraft maintenance contract.

The event is running Tuesday-Thursday at the Tays Center.