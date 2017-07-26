Healthy meal ideas prepare kids for fast-approaching school season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to fun and delicious school meals, vegetables aren’t just for avoiding anymore.

Actual elementary student Manny Haynes demonstrates to KRQE Mornings viewers that planning and preparing healthy meals can be easy, fun, and satisfying. Ingredients can include avocado and tortillas to make wraps, red bell pepper, cabbage and more.

Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition (ICAN) is funded through the USDA and offers SNAP eligible adults and youth hands on and budget friendly nutrition and cooking classes.

For more information, visit the healthy lunches website.