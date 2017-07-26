For The Family: Bio Park Behind The Scenes

Allyson Zahm, New Mexico BioPark Society Development Manager, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Behind the Scenes Tours and Art Gone Wild animal art sales at the BioPark.

The Zoo and Botanic Garden’s BUGarium offers tours for guests to see backstage areas, get closer to the animals and learn about animal care on Saturdays, now through October. The animal paintings known as ‘Art Gone Wild’ is part of the Zoo’s enrichment program and pieces can be purchased to benefit the animals.

