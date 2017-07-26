Family asking help to locate special needs daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is asking for help as they continue their search for their special needs daughter, who they say left home with someone she met online.

Lauren Aragon, 20, has been missing from Albuquerque since Sunday. Lauren’s family says she got into a car around 98th and Unser while everyone was asleep.

Her father says there’s no way of contacting her and just needs to know she is okay.

The family also worries because some of Lauren’s social media accounts have disappeared.

If you have any information about where she is, you are asked to call police.