Donors sign final beam in UNM’s new McKinnon Center for Management

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big milestone for the University of New Mexico’s new School of Management.

Wednesday, crews placed the final beam in the McKinnon Center for Management. The state-of-the-art facility will offer management students new resources like advanced IT services and a behavioral research lab.

Ian and Sonnet McKinnon, who donated millions to the project, signed the final beam before it went into place.

“To actually see the classrooms as they take shape, and to imagine the way in which the technology will be integrated into the classroom experience, it really does make a difference to be here,” donor Ian McKinnon said.

The center is expected to be complete by next May.

